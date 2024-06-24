NBC Securities Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $334.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.15 and its 200 day moving average is $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $182.96 and a 1 year high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

