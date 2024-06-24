NBC Securities Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 331,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0757 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

