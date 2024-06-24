New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $71.34

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.34, but opened at $73.45. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 270,554 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.48.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

