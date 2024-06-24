New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 129.86 ($1.65), with a volume of 52076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 20.34%. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

