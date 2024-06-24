NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CEO Buys $86,300.00 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,119. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

