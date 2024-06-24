NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CEO Buys $86,300.00 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,119. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
