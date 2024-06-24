NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 6.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.24. 105,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 205,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Specifically, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,681,223.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.