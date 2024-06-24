Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Steph & Co. owned about 0.10% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $118,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NIC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $86.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.26%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

