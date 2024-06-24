Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.79. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 909,554 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,927 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175,751 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,591,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,895 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

