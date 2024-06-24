Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 765,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 402,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 80.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

