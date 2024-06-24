Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 952 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Teleflex by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 190,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $203.40 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

