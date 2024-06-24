Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,525 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 140.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.