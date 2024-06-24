Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 225.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

