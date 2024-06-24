Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $178,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMX. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PMX stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.