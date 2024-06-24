Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $211,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Globe Life by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Globe Life by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GL. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

