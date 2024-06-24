Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $212,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $248.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

