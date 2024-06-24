Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $253,000 in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 138,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 657.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,524 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LDP opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

