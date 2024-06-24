Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,218,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 80,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,137,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 830,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

