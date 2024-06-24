Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after acquiring an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 805,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $211.60 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CRL

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.