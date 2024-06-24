Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,250 Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE MIO opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.70.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
