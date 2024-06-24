Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,250 Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIO opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,952.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,738,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,697,272.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

