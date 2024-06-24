Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $198,000 Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 188,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 135,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

