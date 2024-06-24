Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

