Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

EVN stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

