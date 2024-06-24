Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 40,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 184,394 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:FFC opened at $14.38 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

