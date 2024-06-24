Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1,000.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.5 %

JWN stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

