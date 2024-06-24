North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.80), with a volume of 158091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.76).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55,000.00%.
North American Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,800.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About North American Income Trust
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
