Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,406,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,134,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,292 shares of company stock valued at $342,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.