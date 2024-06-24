Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,764,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after buying an additional 80,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.40. 870,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,767. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

