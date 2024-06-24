Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,188,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.00. 78,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

