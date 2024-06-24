Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 314,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

