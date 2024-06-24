Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. 3,914,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,694,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.