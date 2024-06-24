Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $139.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average is $127.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

