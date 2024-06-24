Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $6.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.62. The company had a trading volume of 209,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,613. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

