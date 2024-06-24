Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Allegion stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.14. 205,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

