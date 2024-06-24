Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,992. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

