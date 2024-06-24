Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.68 on Monday, reaching $607.76. 123,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,780. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $558.51 and a 200-day moving average of $520.62. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $609.46.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

