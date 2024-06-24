Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

GE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,231. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $170.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

