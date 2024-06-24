Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,105.88.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $23.70 on Monday, hitting $2,966.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,725. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,893.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,854.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

