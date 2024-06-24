Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $34,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.10. 4,513,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,972,165. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

