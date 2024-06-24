Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $44,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after buying an additional 672,353 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.17 and a 200-day moving average of $266.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

