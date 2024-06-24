Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $45,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.49. 8,586,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,047. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

