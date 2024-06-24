Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $51,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 226 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. HSBC upped their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 567,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.