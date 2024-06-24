Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $64,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.23. 292,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,668. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.