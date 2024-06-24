Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.44. 29,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,946. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.