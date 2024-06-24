Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.58. 459,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

