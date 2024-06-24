Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 2,931 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.77. 1,810,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

