Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 214 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after acquiring an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.37 on Monday, hitting $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.92. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

