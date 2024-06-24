Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,419,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 288,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.