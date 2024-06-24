Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,419,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 288,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

