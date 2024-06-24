Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,843,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

