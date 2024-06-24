Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,847,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

FRT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.23. 76,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

