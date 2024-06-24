Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 750 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,711. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Featured Stories

